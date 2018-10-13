Looks like the closest thing to a debate with all three US Senate candidates may be at VCU:

Candidates running in the Nov. 6 midterm elections to represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate will take part in a town hall forum at Virginia Commonwealth University on Friday, Oct. 19. The event, which will be free and open to the public, will feature Republican nominee Corey Stewart and Libertarian nominee Matt Waters. Del. Lamont Bagby will serve as a surrogate on behalf of Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.

I encourage supporters of Waters to get out in force for the forum:

The forum will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the W.E. Singleton Center for the Performing Arts, 922 Park Ave. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will be first-come, first-seated.

Waters can get to ten percent if people get behind him who will NOT vote Stewart but need to vote in down ticket races such as Brat, Comstock or other Republicans or other solid Libertarians for Congress.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

