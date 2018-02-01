Maxine Waters, the crazy Congressman from California gave her response to Donald Trump’s State of the Union Speech on the BET Network. (Question, why isn’t there a White Entertainment Television Network?)
And I am sure it was totally accidental, but Waters made the following statement in her vitriolic response:
“One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential. He’s not presidential and he never will be presidential. He claims that’s bringing people together but make no mistake, he is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist,” Waters said.
In essence, she is admitting the speech was absolutely presidential and he hit a home run. And all she’s got is “Despite evidence to the contrary showing Trump is presidential and the wonderful Patriotic speech you just saw, you really didn’t see what you just saw”.
How pathetic is this woman?
Tom,
My observations over the years has been that elective office attracts a certain type of individual ( exceptions noted) Generally they would have never went very far in any other endeavor other than pursuing a political course.
If one agrees that about 90% of citizens are apathetic lazy & disengaged then it almost solidifies the evidence of my theory. How else could one explain someone like this woman ever achieving the level of success and notoriety she enjoys. Her character is completely void of any core values, integrity and truth mean nothing to someone like this
She feeds her constituents, empty headed , most likely government dependents and public sector trough feeders the basics, and that is all she needs to remain in office. She embodies the very worst characteristics of human nature, and she does it with such grandeur.
Bob Shannon King William