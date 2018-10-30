In another great story for the LP this election cycle, the LP decided to run only one statewide office in Massachusetts: Dan Fishman for State Auditor. You do not have to be a CPA to be State Auditor.

Yesterday, Fishman was endorsed by the one of the Commonwealth’s largest newspapers: the Boston Globe!

Libertarians have looked for a breakthrough against the two-party system for years. If Fishman manages to defy the odds and win, he would be the party’s first-ever statewide elected official, and the national Libertarian Party’s biggest chance to show it can govern. There are two other candidates in the race [Blogger’s note: Other than Democrat incumbent State Auditor Suzanne Bump]: Boston Symphony Orchestra sales director Helen Brady, the Republican nominee, and physicist and teacher Edward J. Stamas of Northampton, the Green-Rainbow nominee. Brady wants to pull back what she called the politicization of the office; Stamas said he would focus more on auditing quasi-public agencies. We can’t argue with either goal, but don’t feel either candidate is quite as ready to run the office as Fishman. The state auditor’s office has improved on Bump’s watch from a low standard set by her long-serving predecessor, Joe DeNucci. But Fishman would bring a sorely needed independent streak to the office. Give this Libertarian a shot.

That is amazing. Can Fishman win? One more race for Corey and I to cover on election night!

Here is Fishman’s commercial. It is professional and well-done.

I’ll add my two cents to the Boston Globe. Sandy the blogger also endorses Fishman, too!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

