This is not the best video but the substance is excellent. Libertarian Matt Waters is citing Jefferson on the national debt. Listen here:

If you cannot vote Stewart, please vote Waters and then vote for GOP candidates down ticket. They need your help. I plan to vote Waters and Wittman in November! Get that ten percent for Waters!

I also am looking forward to seeing how Matt does at the Monday PM NAACP event in Fredericksburg.

NAACP Rally

Mon 5 PM

Fredericksburg Library – Downtown

Fredericksburg

Also this even on October 11:

Political Forum Social Justice Ministry & Urban League

Thu 7:30 PM

Alfred Street Baptist Church

Alexandria, VA



I hope Matt Waters will discuss the need to reduce federal crimes and mandatory minimums at both of these events. If I can get video or even audio, I’ll post it here.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

