I am thankful for this comment from Hanover County Libertarians for Hyra and I have reached out to him/her. I hope he/she will contact me.

Mr. Sanders:

I counted 16 people in the room. Half of them didn’t live in the 12th District so Senator Sioban Dunnavant wasted her time driving to Beaverdam which is not in the 12th State Senate District to see “constituents” who couldn’t vote for her. Perhaps she was there to show support for the Hanover GOP Chairman. FYI- Dunnavant refused to return the VCDL survey during her senate campaign so we know she is not a GUN ADVOCATE or strong on 2nd Amendment rights. She wasn’t there for the NRA speaker.

What you didn’t report was that half the attendance was from Mechanicsville. What does that say about the grassroots’ support for the Patrick Henry Tea Party in western Hanover County? An NRA leader and Hanover County’s GOP Chairman couldn’t draw a crowd? In an Election year?

What message does poor turnout Tuesday night send to GOP candidate Ed Gillespie? You are encouraging him to COME TO HANOVER COUNTY after refusing New Kent and Hanover Counties GOP Committee invitations during the Primary?

Cliff Hyra has a HUGE opportunity in Hanover County…. That is the message Mr. Sanders.