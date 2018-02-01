According to MSNBC Anchor Joy Reid MS-13 is “a gang nobody that doesn’t watch Fox News has ever heard of,” that President Trump made sound like the biggest threat facing America.
But it is not just MS13, a Latino gang of criminals and murders, that people who watch MSNBC are unaware of. And the fact that you probably haven’t heard of this gang and other important news unless you watch FoxNews is not a deficiency of Fox, but it exposes the Democrat news filter that we have in America.
So why don’t you hear about MS13 on the other networks?
Because reporting the rapes, murders, human smuggling, and other nasty deeds of a Latino gang does not fit with the Democrat’s narrative on illegal immigration and their desire to overlook violent crimes in order to import more Democrat voters. The Democrats even went so far as to shut down the American Federal Government to help illegal aliens who come first in the Democrats playbook.
Fortunately, it isn’t just FoxNews that finds MS13 to be a major problem. Other news outlets that have not become part of the Democrat Machine and who still practice at least some journalism are reporting on MS13 as well.
The Daily Mail in the UK reported this almost a year ago:
The El Salvadorian criminal enterprise MS-13 which saw two of its members sport sickening smiles in court for the ‘satanic’ kidnap and murder of two female teens in Houston is estimated to have between 10,000 and 20,000 members nationwide.
MS-13, also known as Mara Salvatrucha, is believed to have a presence in 46 states according to an independent study done by University of Pennsylvania.
The gang is thought to be behind a string of murders and violent crimes although the exact figures are not known.
Thirteen alleged members, ten of whom are illegal immigrants, were arrested in connection to seven slayings in Long Island over the last year.
The latest murders have begun to push into the public eye the decades of evil perpetuated by the group – and the terror of those living among it which sees female members inducted by being gang raped.
The MS-13 is the first and only criminal organization in the United States to be named as ‘transnational’ by the FBI and operates on the motto of ‘Kill, Rape, Control,’ Massachusetts Attorney Carmen Ortiz said.
The group was started nearly 20 years ago in Los Angeles after millions of immigrants from El Salvador came to the United States after a violent civil war left over 100,000 dead.
The gang has since spread all over the country, and are known widely as the best killers – due to their exceedingly brutal weapon of choice, a machete.The two young women killed by MS-13 in Long Island, Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16, were beat with bats and hacked with machetes so severely that their bodies were unrecognizable. They were both students at Brentwood High School.
About Tom White
Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.
I routinely tune into MSNBC Morning Blow , for about 10 minutes each morning, just to keep up with what the communists are up to, on occasion to get a good laugh, the stories and reporting are so over the top biased.
I find myself watching much more of the two other news programs Directv now offers, One America News and another whose name escapes me at the moment.
The GET TRUMP reporting is at times almost comical, it has become so outrageous, anyone remotely rational has to see it for what it is.
Morning Blow host Joe ……hang out in Connecticut & Manhattan long enough with the hedge fund managers and the media elites ( not to fail to mention that girlfriend wacko) and it becomes what has to border on a mental illness the poor fellow exhibits now on a daily basis. I’m seriously waiting for the state of Florida to ban him from re-entry.
A funny side is when some of the die hard leftists I deal with locally accused me of using radical right wing sources such as Hillsdale, Cato and the Heritage Foundation in a attempt to discredit my postings and letters. To these folks anything that doesn’t originate from MSNBC certainly can’t be trusted.
I stay sane by seeing the humor in their utterings.
Bob Shannon King William