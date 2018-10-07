I am seeing crazy stuff (This probably takes the cake!) associated with the beer-drinking habits of now Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
First, I join in the congrats to the new justice and his family.
But finally I had to say something. Maybe it was the beer and Brett tee shirt or a FB entry on the subject. Something to the effect: have a beer for Brett!
First a back story: Some of my readers know I applied for various judicial positions in Hanover County and once to the Virginia Court of Appeals. And the application asked me about alcohol and/or drug use. I am a total teetotaler on all of it and told the legislators so and added these verses from Proverbs 31-4-5 (KJV) (I added verse one here for context):
31 The words of king Lemuel, the prophecy that his mother taught him.
***4 It is not for kings, O Lemuel, it is not for kings to drink wine; nor for princes strong drink:
5 Lest they drink, and forget the law, and pervert the judgment of any of the afflicted.
I am going to glorify Jesus in as many things as I can do! That includes a judicial application. The solons in Richmond, perhaps wisely, decided others were more worthy of the robe. But I have a firm conviction without intending to judge anybody else: Alcohol and political leadership does not mix. In fact I respect President Trump greatly for not imbibing even though he was surrounded by booze and beer in most of his casinos, and building projects.
So my humble advice to the new justice is: Make the next beer you drink your last.
Denver Riggelamen whiskey and Tito’s vodka much better! I thought you were a libertarian? He likes beer. I like vodka. I don’t drink beer often but when I do: Rollong Rock. In fact your article made me thirsty, so I’ll celebrate at Champs with a brew while I wait for my 3-1 Titans to beat Buffalo on NY!
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SandySanders2
The liberty to do something which I will defend is not the same as the wisdom of doing it. I am still honored to have John Fredericks read our blog! Sandy
It was fun to listen to Abigail Spanberger on your show Thursday morning. She out maneuvered your questions and spanked not only Brat, but the entire Republican Party when she asked how the Republicans would pay for another tax cut. She also pointed out the massive deficit spending of the current Trump tax cut for the rich plan.
Why don’t you let Spanberger do the show next time you take a day? Ha,ha,ha.
Just as John Frederick’s radio show is a lopsided attempt designed to support and re-elect Republicans, your Biblical argument above certainly appears deceptive to say the least as you know about John:2, don’t you Sanford? Just curious why you did not point out all the wine useage verses in the Bible and let The Holy Spirit work?
Let me ask you this about the Bible. From Genesis to Revelation, where is the choice of man as to whether to follow a path of righteousness or the path of evil ever taken away by God? Just one time?
And, when Justice Ginsburg retires, there will soon after be 7 Catholics and 2 Jews on SCOTUS. How do you find righteousness in the Republicans obvious attempt to defy the constitution and let the Catholic Church via SCOTUS try to “command” their beliefs on man? Something not even God has done?