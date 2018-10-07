I am seeing crazy stuff (This probably takes the cake!) associated with the beer-drinking habits of now Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

First, I join in the congrats to the new justice and his family.

But finally I had to say something. Maybe it was the beer and Brett tee shirt or a FB entry on the subject. Something to the effect: have a beer for Brett!

First a back story: Some of my readers know I applied for various judicial positions in Hanover County and once to the Virginia Court of Appeals. And the application asked me about alcohol and/or drug use. I am a total teetotaler on all of it and told the legislators so and added these verses from Proverbs 31-4-5 (KJV) (I added verse one here for context):

31 The words of king Lemuel, the prophecy that his mother taught him. ***4 It is not for kings, O Lemuel, it is not for kings to drink wine; nor for princes strong drink: 5 Lest they drink, and forget the law, and pervert the judgment of any of the afflicted.

I am going to glorify Jesus in as many things as I can do! That includes a judicial application. The solons in Richmond, perhaps wisely, decided others were more worthy of the robe. But I have a firm conviction without intending to judge anybody else: Alcohol and political leadership does not mix. In fact I respect President Trump greatly for not imbibing even though he was surrounded by booze and beer in most of his casinos, and building projects.

So my humble advice to the new justice is: Make the next beer you drink your last.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

