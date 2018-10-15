This is a copy of a letter that I have sent to various elected officials who represent constituents in the Commonwealth of Virginia. My hopes, expressing to other why I stand where I do on this discussion of the Second Amendment. Feel free to reach out and connect with me. I would be very interested to see what readers of Virginia Right feel. Enjoy your day!

CMF.

RE: Protection of Second Amendment Rights

Please accept this communication as my olive branch outreach to you in order to begin a discussion concerning “common sense gun reform.”

My name is Corey Fauconier and I am a resident of Henrico County, Virginia. I have also the victim of crime.

I became involved in the security field after several issues, including home break-ins, both in Chesterfield County and in Henrico County, Virginia. With the most recent break in, my wife Mandy was home by herself with our doggie, Eva Elizabeth, a ten-pound Malti-poo.

Eva alerted Mandy when the intruder broke into a ground floor living room window. Mandy came downstairs to quiet Eva and was confronted in the living room by the suspect. Mandy went to grab a knife from our kitchen and the intruder fled. However, Eva played a major role in protecting our home. I am not sure about you; however, I would not want to have a ten-pound lap dog standing between an intruder and myself.

I remember the responding Henrico County Police Officer said, “Mr. Fauconier, you need a bigger dog.”

I responded to the Officer, “No, sir. Eva has earned her keep.”

During the time of that last Henrico County break in, I was employed as an Area Supervisor for a national transportation company. I would think that the last thing I would have to worry about is “crime” on a federal railway property, which, I may add, is a “gun-free zone.”

One night I received the call that no manager or family member wants to get. “Corey, you need to get down to the yard. One of your employees has been assaulted.”

Here I go again, one of my best employees was lying on the floor injured because of a lack of security.

A friend, Charles Chenault, invited me to work with him for a local security company.

Currently, a Richmond security firm employs me as a shift supervisor of armed government security guards. As Shift Supervisor, I am responsible for base operation and management of up to five armed security officers in the facility. I am authorized to carry a firearm.

I stay informed about the Second Amendment perspective by subscribing to emails from the NRA, the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), the National African American Gun Association (NAAGA), as well as Everytown for Gun Safety. As a victim of a crime, I am disappointed at the anti-gun supporters perspectives in their email correspondence.

One of the key issues that I would like to discuss with you is national concealed carry reciprocity. I often travel to see my family in Baltimore, Maryland and Newark, New Jersey. However, when I decide to visit my family members in those states, my handgun has to remain locked up at home.

I hold a Virginia Concealed Handgun Permit, along with my Private Security Registration from the Department of Criminal Justice. Why should I not be allowed to carry my handgun with me?

I do not need a driver’s license or driver training from Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey to travel the Country’s highway system. There is no national driver’s certification for the United States of America either. By the same token, I should be provided reciprocity to carry my gun with me as I travel in the U.S.

Since January 2018, I have written many letters and emails to various Democrats across the Commonwealth. Sadly, I have received no responses to date. I am looking for a dialog and I look forward to hearing from you. Hopefully we can discuss “common sense” gun reform.

Yours in Liberty,

Corey M. Fauconier

Libertarian & Second Amendment Activist

Henrico County, Virginia

“Never forget that intelligence rules the world and ignorance carries the burden. Therefore, remove yourself as far as possible from ignorance and seek as far as possible to be intelligent.”

Marcus Garvey

About Corey Fauconier Corey “Sage” Fauconier is a native of Cambria Heights, Queens, New York who currently resides in Henrico, Virginia. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Political Science (1994) and a Paralegal Studies Certificate (1996). Former Libertarian Candidtate for Virginia State Senate 2017. First Black Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party (2016), Hip Hop voice for the Libertarian Pary of Virginia and North Carolina.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...