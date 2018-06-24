Libertarian Hip Hop Artist and Activist Announces that he is “THAT Libertarian” with Release of Single Featuring Former Presidential Candidate Dr. Marc Allan Feldman

Henrico County, Virginia – For Immediate Release. Libertarian Activist Corey “Sage” Fauconier announces the release of his latest single entitled “THAT Libertarian” featuring the late Dr. Marc Allan Feldman former Libertarian Presidential Candidate in 2016.

Dr. Marc Allan Feldman (whom Fauconier lovingly called Dr. F.) was an anesthesiologist at Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland, Ohio) who ran for the 2016 Libertarian Party nomination for president. Feldman, 56, was found June 22, 2016 after his passed away due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Atherosclerosis is a disease in which plaque builds up inside one’s arteries. It can lead to serious complications, such as a heart attack, stroke or death.

Fauconier is no stranger to politics and lyrical support of the Libertarian Party. Since 2015 he has lent his public relations and lyrical ability to assist several campaigns for the Libertarian Party in Virginia and North Carolina. He was appointed the first African American Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party of Virginia in 2016. In January of 2017 he ran in a special election for Virginia State Senate in District 9 against Jennifer McClellan. Fauconier finished that race with an impressive 8% which garnered the highest results for a Libertarian candidate in the history of the LPVA.

Fauconier is one of a handful of musician to make music with an artist posthumous (post-hu-mous) which means “occurring, awarded or appearing after the death of the originator”.

Posthumous musical selections include “Unforgettable” duet with Natalie Cole and Nat King Cole on Elektra Records June 11, 1991. “Music” duet with Erick Sermon (of the Hip Hop group EPMD) and Marvin Gaye on Interscope/J Records June 12, 2001 from the “What’s the Worse That Could Happen” soundtrack. Finally twice with A Tribe Called Quest (known herein ad ATCQ). First with “Senario” ATCQ, Leaders of the New School and Kid Hood on Jive/RCA Records released on March 13, 1992 and re released on The Love Movement September 29, 1998. And again the super Hip Hop group ATCQ with “We Got It From Here…Thank you 4 Your Service” on Epic Records released on November 11, 2016. This following the death of Phife’s from diabetes on March 22, 2016.

In Fauconier says, “I wholeheartedly believe in the concept of liberty. I personally knew Dr Marc Allan Feldman. I helped to work on his campaign. He really wanted Kanye West as his Vice Presidential running mate because he knew about the power of music. When I learned of his death, I was deeply saddened. I remember excusing myself from a meeting to shed my tears in private. I would just listen to his closing remarks from the 2016 Libertarian National Convention over and over on You Tube. I felt that Dr. F would have brought much needed healing and new direction to the Libertarian Party. The Libertarian Party is my family and I am happy that I can use my music to enlighten and educated people. Music helps me to spread liberty in my own unique way. I thank my production partners James Harris and JaMaar Hunt because since 2015 they have helped make things like this possible.”

That Libertarian (C. Fauconier, M. Feldman, J. Hunt)

Dr. Marc Allen Feldman feat Corey “Sage” Fauconier

Intro:

Sage Fauconier

Mic check 1, 2 my name is Sage Fauconier

I am THAT Libertarian

Two emcees on the track

I am in physical form

Dr. Marc Allan Feldman is in spiritual essence

J Hunt on the beat

Bully Boi on the board

Let’s get it

C’mon

Mic check 1,2.

Sage Fauconier says:

Boom bap, political rap

Fans use my words; liberty on track 1.

Bully Boi and Hunt; I hope we not scaring em

Let me explain why I’m THAT Libertarian 2.

Met Rob Sarvis and James Carr 3.

I was changed by the meeting; inspired to go far.

In THAT election; I found my choice 4

Ever since then, liberty in my voice.

I’m not alone Dr. F. on the track 5

Produced by J. Hunt, so you know it’s not wack

Freedom, no party without music.

To every affiliate; I hope y’all use it 6

This our track, head nod to the beat

Flood your hood; petitions in the streets 7

Independent; not stream with the main.

Libertarian Party make it simple and plain 8

It don’t matter, you should stand ya ground.

Two up, two down this is independent sound 9

When I visit your hood, you can give me a pound

Together; family; its how we get down 10

Dr. Marc Allan Feldman

I’m THAT be what you want to be Libertarian

That you look good on TV Libertarian 2

That Muslim Libertarian, that Jew Libertarian

That Christian, Athisest, Hindu Libertarian.” 3

That Rothbard Libertarian

That Jefferson Libertarian 4

You know I’m not messin’ Libertarian.

Sage Fauconier

In 2015 campaigned with Carl Loser

People laughed and said, “He’s a Loser!!!!! 1

Emcee skills; I composed a song

Across our great nation; many sang along 2

Nationwide; many sang along

LPVA’s first Black Comms Chair.

PR was my thing; and I did it with care 3

In 17 I ran for State Senate myself

Everyone knew; my mode not stealth 4

Didn’t do it alone; many volunteers help.

Like an underdog, who trained for the belt

Donations came pouring in 5

Didn’t get elected; but still its a win

Now I’m reppin’ hard for the LNC 6

Everyone throw your L’s if your down with me

Workin’ together in unity 7

Only way we’ll achieve liberty

Some give money while some give time 8

Some give music with the skill to rhyme

I love my party fam; everything’s fine 9

Cycle back to back time after time.

We always have work to do 10

Liberty’s the best and I always knew.

Dr. Marc Allen Feldman:

That MLK, Jr, Malcolm X Libertarian 6

That revolutionary honor hold Ron Paul Libertarian

That no pain, no gain, get those petitions signed in the rain Libertarian

That sorry, I’m no sorry Libertarian 10

That can’t stand the infringements and abuses Libertarian

That right here, right now, no excuses Libertarian 11

I’m THAT Libertarian!!!!!

THAT Libertarian C. Fauconier (BMI), M. Feldman, J. Hunt. Performed by Sage Fauconier and Dr. Marc Allan Feldman (posthumous), produced by JaMaar Hunt for FifElement Productions. Recorded, engineered, mixed and mastered by James “Bully Boi” Harris for Bully Boi Productionz at Da Factory Recording Studio the lost city of Manchester, Virginia.

