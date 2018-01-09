With the weak leadership at the Republican Party of Virginia apparently pushing Nick Freitas into the 2018 Senate race to topple far left Democrat Senator Tim Kaine, Jim Gilmore has to see that as a plus for his chances to win the nomination.

And Gilmore will, of course, lose.

That’s not a knock on the former Governor. but an observation stating the obvious, given the political landscape for the Republican Party in Virginia.

Republicans, fresh off an ass-whooping the likes of which they have never seen, appear to be on a “full speed ahead” course to grant Tim Kaine another term.

The #neverTrump Freitas will serve as a siphon to pull votes away from Corey Stewart. Not that the #neverTrump crowd would vote for Stewart, but as Ed Gillespie found out, Stewart has a lot more support in Virginia from the same folks that put Trump over the top in the 2016 primary.

And while the #neverTrump crowd along with the RINO establishment want to blame Trump for last year’s defeat in the House of Delegates and top 3 races, that is completely the wrong message to take away from the 2017 election.

Yes, the Democrats masterfully used fake news and lies to scare a large (and largely ignorant) anti-Trump turnout last November, but the Republicans – with the exception of Lt. Governor candidate Jill Vogel – distanced themselves from Trump and allowed the Democrats to turn Trump into the boogie man without challenge. So the Democrats tied Trump with the fake news and reports about him to every Republican running at every level. And the fearful Republicans, with few exceptions, ran away from Trump and allowed the Democrats to bludgeon them bloody in the election.

Had they challenged the Democrat’s false narrative, the defeat wouldn’t have been nearly as bad. The House would not have come down to a drawing for control. (And perhaps a court appeal.)

No, the spineless GOP ran from the fake news and failed to embrace the Trump economy, jobs reports, unemployment decrease and general rise in the American mood after 16 years of mediocrity and incompetence.

So we have Corey Stewart as the only candidate to stand up to the media lies about Trump, the only candidate to refuse to be cowered by Democrats and the only candidate not afraid to buck the trend of Political Correctness and advocate for American’s and Virginian’s.

But rather than support a candidate that can actually win, it appears that the #neverTrump crowd, which has mostly become #neverStewart, prefer another defeat by another candidate who will run from Trump, alienate the Trump base and the voters who care more about Virginia than the GOP Power scene.

Pity. Cutting off your nose to spite your face is never an attractive option. But this is where Freitas supports want to go.

And we all know what will happen. Freitas will pull the #neverTrump vote and widen the divide within the Party, Stewart will pull the #MAGA -MVGA voters leaving someone like Gilmore an open path to the nomination.

And on election day, the #neverStewart’s and the #MAGA-MVGA will unite and stay home, refusing to vote for the #Establishment candidate.

And Tim Kaine glides to another victory.

And RPV Chairman Whitbeck has already appeared to tip his and for Nick Freitas, ensuring another defeat for the Virginia Republican Party.

Leadership, in the form of a Chairman that can unite the still warring factions of the Trump-Cruz Presidential Primary of 2016 is the only way Republicans will see the light of day again in Virginia. John Whitbeck simply has alienated too many Republicans to get the job done.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

