If you are near the State Fair in Hanover (near Kings Dominion) and you are ready to open up politics in the Commonwealth…
- You are for gerrymandering reform
- You are for term limits
- You are for initiative/referendum
- You are friend of liberty
AND MOST IMPORTANTLY, PERHAPS:
- You CANNOT vote for Stewart!
You can help Matt right here in Hanover! At the State Fair!
FIRST: You need to vote for the down ticket races and they need your vote. And you have an option: Not hold your nose and vote for the incumbent or not vote for US Senate or to write-in somebody.
Writing in Nick Freitas or another candidate DOES NOT open up Virginia politics; vote for Waters instead!
In light of all that – Matt is seeking volunteers for the State Fair of Virginia. Here is some info from his email:
The Fair runs from Friday Sept 28 through Sunday October 7.
We are planning on having 3 shifts of 4 hours per day starting with a morning shift of 10am to 2pm, following with a afternoon shift of 2pm to 6pm, and ending with a 6pm to 10pm evening shift.
Please consider helping right now! You can sign up here.
One more thing: Waters is the speaker at the King William Tea Party on Thursday, October 25 at 630 at the Library on Sharon Road in Central Garage.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2447)
We all are benefactors of competition in almost every single component of modern American life—except politics. Two political parties corrupted by K street and the volume of money that is at the very heart of our problems command we open up our political system to real competition.
At every level of government a organized cabal of interests are taking America down a drain. Last night we detailed the horrendous list of recommendations pending in the G.A on school safety. It reads like a wish list of the organized leftists that now control our public school system. More cops, more mental health professionals, more aides, employment in our public schools ( already bloated) will expand beyond anything that we can currently imagine if even half of these recommendations were passed into law. It will bankrupt both the state and localities to pay for this nonsense
These interests and recommendations are driven solely by their own selfish greed, their passions have little to do with school safety, but more with expanding their empire and cementing the Cadillac pay/compensation packages they enjoy , and expanding their local empires beyond what most could even imagine.
The lack of funding for the Border Wall is yet further evidence of the Chamber of Commerce dictating what will or will not happen in Washington DC
Look at for example U.S Senator Mitch McConnell’s net worth , contrasting the year 2005 ( 1.7 million ) and ten years later in 2015 ( 26 million) Oddly enough this covers a period when the U.S economy went through one of the worst contractions in modern history. We have in recent weeks the indictment of a member of Congress on insider trading charges ( and 3 more suspected ) , the bragging by this indicted member of ” how many other members he has made rich”
A century ago we would have hung this guy from a tree, and rightfully so for his treasonous breach of the publics trust. Today we wring our hands like some 90 year old lady. We get the government we deserve……..someone once said.
Bob Shannon