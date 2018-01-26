For those that are not following the biggest scandal in US History, the House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-
CA) has been investigating the Russian collusion accusations along with the committee. They have interviewed numerous individuals and various people who may have some knowledge either substantiating or disproving accusations that the Russians colluded with Trump to steal the election from Hillary. This is one of many such investigations going on including special council Robert Mueller.
In over a year of investigating, not a single shred of evidence has been found. We know that to be true because any such evidence, no matter how flimsy, would have been leaked instantly. Mueller has made a few high profile indictments, but none of them had anything to do with Russian Collusion and the Trump Campaign.
Representative Nunes has gone through the voluminous amounts of data, testimony, files, texts, emails and every ounce of information that has been collected / compelled by his Committee. And much of the data was hidden from him, deleted – some has been recovered, and he has faced obstruction from the Deep State every step of the way.
And the reason the FBI, DOJ and various witnesses have been so reluctant to provide the information he seeks has become quite apparent now. And in all likelihood the size and scope of this scandal will turn out to be the singular most stunning act of collusion, obstruction, deceit, and criminal conspiracy this country has ever seen. It is massive in scope and very complex. And the people in our government at the highest levels have been complicit, indeed they have taken the lead, to defeat Donald Trump and when that failed they have done everything possible to destroy him personally, his presidency and they have gone after his family. And most of the tactics and actions they have committed are absolutely fraudulent and criminal. And a total betrayal of the institutions they run and work for – FBI, Justice, Intelligence Agencies, etc. And most of all, the American people.
Nunes has put together a 4 page memo which is, essentially, the Reader’s Digest version that summarizes the massive amounts of data the Intelligence Committee has collected. And it is secret. So he cannot release it to the public without going through proper procedures. The first thing Nunes did was hold a vote in the Committee to allow Congress to view the document. Almost all of the Republicans have read the memo and came out sickened and stunned at the revelations backed up and annotated with the underlying data.
The memo goes through the progression of events from the debunked “Dirty Dossier” purchased by the DNC and the Hillary Campaign from a Foreign British Spy. The collection of false accusations against Trump was then given to the FBI. When the publication of the “dossier” a few days before the election failed to see Trump defeated and Hillary winning the election, the dossier was taken to the FISA court and used to obtain approval to wiretap the Trump transition team. And probably the Trump campaign prior to the election.
The memo is still secret, but we do know that the Memo names names. It specifically names FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein along with former FBI Director James Comey.
The memo also denotes evidence that the FISA Court (FISC) itself has been less than proper according to leaks.
The memo, with it’s names and actions by the top people at the FBI and DOJ make America look like the old Soviet KGB where the government spies on it’s own citizens with reckless abandon according to those that have seen the Memo.
And even though very few Democrats have actually seen the Memo, they are attacking it as fantasy, lies, and the usual Democrat tactics when they know they are screwed. These attacks are as funny as Pelosi attacking $1,000 bonuses and raises as peanuts. And every liberal, mainstream media outlet is running stories on Nunes memo and how “fake” it is.
Fake news calling real data fake. Only in the Democrat’s minds.
And pencil neck Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee (who makes the committee name a true oxymoron) has decided to come out with his “spin” Memo to counter the Nunes memo.
Word is, the Nunes memo may be released next week after the State of the Union Address.
I am looking forward to it. But the Democrats and their allies are out to bash the truth and try to save the deep state and continue working against our President. Nunes is also considering releasing the underlying documents and testimony so people can make up their own minds.
Next week may be interesting indeed!
About Tom White
Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.
- Web |
- More Posts (5071)
Tom, you left out a few things,
1) Trump appointed Sessions/Rosenstein. Sessions and Rosenstein are the ONLY reason we have a special investigator into the Trump collusion. Trump’s own appointees are responsible for this whole Mueller investigation. Not the Democrats. Basically, Trump appointed Mueller. Sessions, a Repbublican Trump appointee, recused himself and threw Trump to the dogs. Not Pelosi, Schumer, or Democrats.
2) Didn’t Republican operatative billionaire money start this whole Trump dossier investigation, not the Democrats? The Democrats eventually were shown the progress and potential of the investigation that was started by Republican money. Without Republican money, there would be no Trump dossier.
3) In light of the Stomy Daniels accusations and $130,000 payout, doesn’t the Trump dossier now become all the more believable. Just ask Melania. I think Mueller should interview Melania.
4) Why will Nunes not share his 4 pages with the Republican controlled Senate investigators?
5) Republican media just keeps going on and on about job creation promises by American corporations. There is no way jobs are going to come back or be created as long as Trump does not keep his AFFORDABLE healthcare promise. “ONLY I CAN DO IT”, he said. Any corporation in america that hires a full time employee is looking at about $750 + each month for each employee they hire for health insurance alone. Plus, Social Security and workers comp. payments. So, as long as Trump does not do what he said he would, his jobs number promises are a lie. Not going to happen.
6) After taxes, a $1000 bonus is about a one time $600 joke in your pocket. This is nothing but an excuse for not hiring americans.
7) The trump wall with security is now asking for $30 BILLION of MY money. Why is Trump not going to Mexico to pick up a check for his wall like he promised? Why? Trump can do as he promised and get Juan Valdez to pay for his wall.
Here you go Gene:
The reason we have a special counsel is because Trump fired the corrupt Comey and the Trump hating Republicans, the press and all supported a witch hunt into the fake Russian collusion – and there is not and will not be any evidence on Russian involvement with Trump. I am disappointed in Sessions. He should have stayed as AG on this case. Or quit. Not recuse himself.
Lol. There you go again with the Liberal talking points. The anti Trump establishment blog Free Beacon hired Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Trump. Then they dropped them. Hillary and the DNC picked it, paid them and then Steele was brought in to make up the lies. Here is what the publisher of the Free Beacon said:
Who cares about Stormy Daniels? They both deny it anyway. And no, false accusations about Daniels don’t make false stories about peeing on a bed in Russia believable. And even if they were all true, hookers pissing on a bed and hanging around with a porn star are not collusion with Russians. And are not illegal. For that matter, there are no laws about colluding with Russians anyway. Hillary colluded with a foreign spy to try to win the election. Steele.
He will. Next week. When we all see it. Nunes is not a Senator. He had to hold a vote to share it with the House. This is a House Committee. The bigger question is why won’t Democrats even go and read it? They are all calling it fake, without even reading it.
The mandate is gone. Obamacare is dead. Trump kept his promise, but assholes like McCain are so full of hate, they want him to fail. Every business is different. C-Corps are getting a huge tax break and will be able to easily hire more employees. Obama did a lot of damage to the economy. Trump is fixing it faster than anyone ever thought.
Not hiring Americans? I have no idea where you got that. For many of the workers, the bonus will allow them to pay off Christmas debt, catch up on bills, take a vacation, or whatever they want. The tax cuts will kick in next month and their paychecks will be larger. I tell you what, if you get a bonus, how about you send it to me? I would love to have your petty little bonus and pay raise.
I believe the latest proposal is for $24 billion for the wall. There are approximately 3.7 million illegal immigrants in the US that cost us around $54.5 billion per year. The wall is a small price to pay to stop the financial drain on society. In addition to that, illegals send billions in remittances back “home” which drains more money out of the US. We have a $63 billion trade deficit with Mexico and Trump has addressed that this week with tariffs on Mexico. Of course, the tariffs are just Trump’s opening in fixing NAFTA which has created the trade deficit. The wall will also help with the drug trade. How much does that cost us each year?
Simply fixing trade and the border will more than pay for the wall. And it will make it harder for those we deport to get back in. But the wall will also help Mexico. They have long chided us about the Mexican drug cartels saying that we need to stop the demand and that will stop the supply. Well, so will a wall. Impede the supply.
Tom White recently posted…Pencil Neck Obstructionist Adam Schiff Creates his Own ‘Counter-Memo’ to Spin Nunes Factual Memo