For those that are not following the biggest scandal in US History, the House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-

CA) has been investigating the Russian collusion accusations along with the committee. They have interviewed numerous individuals and various people who may have some knowledge either substantiating or disproving accusations that the Russians colluded with Trump to steal the election from Hillary. This is one of many such investigations going on including special council Robert Mueller.

In over a year of investigating, not a single shred of evidence has been found. We know that to be true because any such evidence, no matter how flimsy, would have been leaked instantly. Mueller has made a few high profile indictments, but none of them had anything to do with Russian Collusion and the Trump Campaign.

Representative Nunes has gone through the voluminous amounts of data, testimony, files, texts, emails and every ounce of information that has been collected / compelled by his Committee. And much of the data was hidden from him, deleted – some has been recovered, and he has faced obstruction from the Deep State every step of the way.

And the reason the FBI, DOJ and various witnesses have been so reluctant to provide the information he seeks has become quite apparent now. And in all likelihood the size and scope of this scandal will turn out to be the singular most stunning act of collusion, obstruction, deceit, and criminal conspiracy this country has ever seen. It is massive in scope and very complex. And the people in our government at the highest levels have been complicit, indeed they have taken the lead, to defeat Donald Trump and when that failed they have done everything possible to destroy him personally, his presidency and they have gone after his family. And most of the tactics and actions they have committed are absolutely fraudulent and criminal. And a total betrayal of the institutions they run and work for – FBI, Justice, Intelligence Agencies, etc. And most of all, the American people.

Nunes has put together a 4 page memo which is, essentially, the Reader’s Digest version that summarizes the massive amounts of data the Intelligence Committee has collected. And it is secret. So he cannot release it to the public without going through proper procedures. The first thing Nunes did was hold a vote in the Committee to allow Congress to view the document. Almost all of the Republicans have read the memo and came out sickened and stunned at the revelations backed up and annotated with the underlying data.

The memo goes through the progression of events from the debunked “Dirty Dossier” purchased by the DNC and the Hillary Campaign from a Foreign British Spy. The collection of false accusations against Trump was then given to the FBI. When the publication of the “dossier” a few days before the election failed to see Trump defeated and Hillary winning the election, the dossier was taken to the FISA court and used to obtain approval to wiretap the Trump transition team. And probably the Trump campaign prior to the election.

The memo is still secret, but we do know that the Memo names names. It specifically names FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein along with former FBI Director James Comey.

The memo also denotes evidence that the FISA Court (FISC) itself has been less than proper according to leaks.

The memo, with it’s names and actions by the top people at the FBI and DOJ make America look like the old Soviet KGB where the government spies on it’s own citizens with reckless abandon according to those that have seen the Memo.

And even though very few Democrats have actually seen the Memo, they are attacking it as fantasy, lies, and the usual Democrat tactics when they know they are screwed. These attacks are as funny as Pelosi attacking $1,000 bonuses and raises as peanuts. And every liberal, mainstream media outlet is running stories on Nunes memo and how “fake” it is.

Fake news calling real data fake. Only in the Democrat’s minds.

And pencil neck Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee (who makes the committee name a true oxymoron) has decided to come out with his “spin” Memo to counter the Nunes memo.

Word is, the Nunes memo may be released next week after the State of the Union Address.

I am looking forward to it. But the Democrats and their allies are out to bash the truth and try to save the deep state and continue working against our President. Nunes is also considering releasing the underlying documents and testimony so people can make up their own minds.

Next week may be interesting indeed!

