Editor’s Note: I am posting this for Ron Hedlund. After the worst losing streak in Virginia Republican history, it seems John Whitbeck, the Chairman presiding over the disaster that is the RPV, instead of trying to find ways to win, Whitbeck is busy attacking people like Ron Hedlund. It is my personal opinion that any Chairman worth his salt, after presiding over the annihilation of the Republican Party would offer his resignation. Instead, Whitbeck continues to stir the pot of internal bickering and turmoil. That is not leadership. It is childishness and arrogance. Virginia Republicans deserve better. – Tom White

By Ron Hedlund

From our RPV Chairman:

Now he’s (that would be me, Ron Hedlund) lying again to attack the organization he quit because he has nothing better to do with his time. #getalife

From John Whitbeck

Perhaps our kind, compassionate, Chairman is not aware of why I had to resign from the State Central Committee. If he is not aware, then I can forgive him for this callous commentary. But I suspect he was soon after my resignation made aware of my reasons behind it.

On a side note, I have several friends who are friends with Mr. Whitbeck. And more than one has wondered why I don’t get along with him. When I tell them why, they come back with this old, tired response, “Well, John has never lied to me.” And my response to them is, “YET”.

Back to my resignation:

My mother-in-law came down with very serious health issues a few years ago. Then, nearly three years ago, her husband, my longtime business partner, who was caring for her, suddenly and unexpectedly passed while out of state. Less than one year later, her oldest son, my childhood friend and brother-in-law, passed after a brief terminal diagnosis.

I was actually running for State Central Committee in the 7th Congressional District of Dave David Brat, and running a Chairman’s campaign against John Whitbeck while visiting my brother-in-law for the last time in Iowa.

After burying my brother-in-law, and winning the SCC race, I was solely responsible for running a seven figure small business, while trying to maintain two households between Henrico and Hanover Counties. During this time, my business served as the warehouse and clearinghouse for all Trump materials over a three state area, I helped support the Virginia Trump HQ, had the keys to the Trump storage facility after the primary and I was actively recruiting Trump supporters all over the state, including Trump surrogate support leading up to and during the Cleveland convention.

2017 was a crossroads for me and my family. After much prayer and reflection, we made the decision to move in with Kathy’s mother and become permanent residents of Hanover Co. For those not familiar with the 7th District, Hanover is no longer in the 7th, but now is in the 1st District of Rob Whitman.

I must admit I considered keeping the house in Henrico while living in Hanover and keeping my seat on SCC in the 7th District. I had spent incredible time and treasure to get the four year seat only one year earlier. But, I refused to resort to the same tricks others have employed to hold on to vestiges of power. I even publicly admitted as such when I resigned and let my constituents know why I was resigning. Apparently, Chairman Whitbeck either missed that or forgot. Trust me, it seems he sees or hears of everything I post on FB.

I did deactivate my FB and concentrate on my family and business for the past several months. The good news is that I just sold the business and we are buying the home in Hanover and selling the house in Henrico. Hence, my opportunity to get back on FB and take a look again at the political landscape. And what I am seeing today is just as corrupt and filthy as it was when I got on SCC.

We have a lack of leadership in so many levels of our party. We have so many good folks who used to be a part of RPV and left in disgust. We have so many good folks who want to be a part of a winning agenda. We have so many problems in our party just waiting for leaders to step forward and take the reins.

There are always roadblocks that need unblocking. There are always naysayers that need to be turned into believers. There are always going to be problems that need to be turned into opportunities. The future is a wonderful thing.

I got a life, thank you, John. I had better, more important things to do this past year than SCC and RPV.