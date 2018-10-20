The first three Sanders endorsements of the 2018 general election season are OUT!

No surprises:

Laura Ebke for state senate in Nebraska – the first candidate I have given money to in many years – Laura Ebke has a record of accomplishment with perhaps her most important legislative success being the revolutionary law on occupational licensing. Sandy suggests: Vote Ebke.

Gary Johnson for US Senate in New Mexico – The former Governor in the Land of Enchantment surprised the political world (at least a bit) when he came out of retirement to run for US Senate in his home state of New Mexico. Sandy asserts: Vote Johnson.

Mark Ash for Judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals in Texas. I have grave concerns about a judge who writes Facebook posts on cases. So I favor Mark Ash for this position. Vote Ash.

I will endeavor to endorse regularly until Election Eve! Remember these are Sandy endorsements NOT blog endorsements unless Tom White indicates otherwise.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...