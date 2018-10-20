Quantcast

Categorized | News

Sandy Endorsements Start TODAY! Ebke in Nebraska, Gary Johnson in NM and Mark Ash in Texas!

Posted on October 20, 2018.

The first three Sanders endorsements of the 2018 general election season are OUT!

No surprises:

Laura Ebke for state senate in Nebraska – the first candidate I have given money to in many years – Laura Ebke has a record of accomplishment with perhaps her most important legislative success being the revolutionary law on occupational licensing.  Sandy suggests:  Vote Ebke.

Gary Johnson for US Senate in New Mexico – The former Governor in the Land of Enchantment surprised the political world (at least a bit) when he came out of retirement to run for US Senate in his home state of New Mexico.  Sandy asserts:  Vote Johnson.

Mark Ash for Judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals in Texas.  I have grave concerns about a judge who writes Facebook posts on cases.   So I favor Mark Ash for this position.  Vote Ash.

I will endeavor to endorse regularly until Election Eve!  Remember these are Sandy endorsements NOT blog endorsements unless Tom White indicates otherwise.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post!  

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

%d bloggers like this: