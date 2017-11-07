Quantcast

Sandy’s Official Predictions for the Election

Posted on November 7, 2017.

I am torn between realism and idealism.

Here’s what I would like to see happen:

Gillespie in a small landslide – 60% to 30% for Northam AND TEN percent for Hyra

Also Vogel and Adams garner similar numbers – maybe a bit more – the Hyra voters would tend not to vote in other races.

GOP holds their own and maybe picks up a seat or two.

BUT

What will probably happen:

Northam and the other Dems win narrowly and Hyra gets 2% or so.  Maybe Jill Vogel breaks through.  And the GOP loses 6-8 seats in HOD.

Now let’s prove me wrong:  Get out and vote!

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


3 Responses to “Sandy’s Official Predictions for the Election”

  1. FED UP says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:00 AM

    JUST AS I PREDICTED!

    JILL VOGEL AND SIOBAN DUNNAVANT WILL BE USING THE BATHROOMS WITH TRANSGENDERED DAN ROEHM IN RICHMOND.

    THAT WILL TEACH THEM TO VOTE FOR TRANNY BATHROOMS. CAN’T MAKE IT UP

    Reply
  2. VFRW Gal says:
    November 8, 2017 at 12:44 AM

    RIP

    http://www.therepublicanstandard.com

    bought and paid for by The Ed Gillespie campaign

    Reply
  3. Hanover VFRW Gal says:
    November 8, 2017 at 7:06 AM

    Hanover County is turning BLUE in Chickahominy District where that high density housing is being built at 8 units per acre.

    http://results.elections.virginia.gov/vaelections/2017%20November%20General/Site/Locality/HANOVER%20COUNTY/Governor.html

    Reply

