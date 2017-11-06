Here’s first the number to remember: 1,769,443

That is Donald Trump’s turnout in Virginia. If every Trump voter turned out Tuesday for Ed Gillespie, he would likely win – unless nearly every Clinton voter turns out, too (Hillary Clinton had 1,981,473 votes)! Thanks to the NYT.

Now I decided to get to the meat of the polling: NOVA

The NYT Upshot/Siena University poll says this about NOVA:

Mr. Northam holds a 26-point lead among voters from Northern Virginia; voters from that area said they backed Mrs. Clinton by 31 points. It’s a pattern up and down the ballot.

Not a huge amount but it is underperforming and the NYT cited it with concern.

In the Roanoke College poll – Northam leads by 12% (54/42) but their definition of NOVA might be different than the Upshot poll. But numbers like that would be disturbing to the Democratic camp.

I am not sure yet about absentee voting but this report on Fairfax County ought to sober the Republicans:

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA — Absentee vote totals in Fairfax County for the Virginia gubernatorial race have already eclipsed the entire absentee voting numbers from the last governor’s election, and we’re still five days until Election Day. Fairfax County reports that through Nov. 1, 10,580 mail-in ballots have been returned out of 23,132 ballots mailed out, and 21,544 in-person ballots have been cast, for a total of 32,124 votes. During the last governor’s election in 2013, the county recorded 8,307 mail-in ballots (out of 11,891 ballots mailed out) and 17,495 in-person ballots for a total of 25,802 absentee votes.

I would think the Dems have the edge in GOTV in NOVA. This was aided and abetted by a failure to find and persuade candidates to run for delegate in NOVA in a number of races.

At the end of the day: Tuesday is the poll that counts. Get out and vote! It is Gillespie/Vogel and Adams in that ballot.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

