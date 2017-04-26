Try this out (from the LA Times):
University of California administration is paying excessive salaries and mishandling funds, state audit says
Can we hire the auditors for the state schools in Virginia? Remember the slush fund at UVA?
I cite two nice points from the LA Times article:
The administration of the University of California system pays top workers salaries and benefits significantly higher than that of similar state employees, and failed to disclose to the Board of Regents and the public that it had $175 million in budget reserve funds while it was seeking to raise tuition, a state audit found Tuesday.
Auditors said salaries paid to those in the president’s office are much higher than the pay of comparable positions in other state government jobs.
Here are the top salaries at the University of Virginia based on the annual FOIA request of state salaries. There are SIXTY-ONE salaried employees that earn $300,000 or more at UVA! That is Three Hundred Thousand dollars. Where is Bernie Sanders when you really need him? I am telling you – the GOP statewide candidate for G or LG who takes this issue and runs with it can win the primary and reach out to suburban women in NOVA.
Neither side is going to touch the over paid state worker issue. Also, both parties will throw all the money they can get at education. It’s called buying votes. And, the power company will continue to pimp politicians from both parties.
Some things will never change. Virginia government functions better with a Democrat in the governors offices, and Republicans bragging about how they were able to stop the Democrats from doing what Democrats do.
This is happening even at the local level. Tiny King William County just dumped in an extra $415,000 to VRS .
How many citizens know that public safety ( law enforcement/ fire & rescue) personnel covered under VRS are eligible to receive a pension at age 50 ? The annual contribution for a single county deputy here to fund this generous benefit is $20,000 a year—for 1 deputy.
How many people paying for this even know this ? How many citizens paying for these very generous fringe benefits are contributing $20,000 a year to their 401K or IRA ? How many regular folks out there have an employer putting $20,000 a year aside for their retirement ?
It starts and ends with elected officials understanding in most localities or even districts the public sector is so large now if you take good care of these folks you have a large enough voting block in the bag to stay in office forever–literally. Democrats and Republicans both understand this and you can see the evidence in budget allocations to education and county government administrations every year.
I have often cited that the 16 years I lived in Mechanicsville King’s Dominion was the counties largest employer…..sadly today the counties largest employer is the County itself.
Pension obligations in California for the CALPERS system ( state employee pension plan ) according to a recent Stanford study, if more realistic rates of return numbers were used ( Stanford recommends 2.75% ) each household in the state of California is on the hook for $ 96,000 for the unfunded liability portion of their pension plan. Every household in the State !
public sector compensation is a runaway problem that no one in elected office seems to want to do anything about—and why should they—citizens sit on the sidelines while elected officials at every level of government each year simply bloat the benefits and pay even more, knowing they are banking the votes they need to coast into another term.
Bob Shannon King William