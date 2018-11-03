Here is the list of the leading Green Party candidates in 2018 as determined by the Green Party US. They will update on Election Day.

A few highlights:

If Goselin gets one percent the Greens will win ballot access for THAT office.

I did not read the Michigan law that way but that is interesting. Hope they get it. Might get ballot access in the other three states, too.

Crain only needs 2% for ballot access. Not sure with many libs voting for the Dem.

Dunlea might run up the score a bit for the Greens. The poll showing Sharpe at 13% has Hawkins at six percent. That would be about 300,000 votes. Nice turnout for the Greens but keep in mind, Cuomo is a runway winner.

Iffy at best.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

