Everybody knows that the #SchumerShutdown isn’t about Democrat compassion. They have none. It is about flipping some red states to blue by granting amnesty to the “poor little children” that were brought here by their parents through “no fault of their own”.

But thanks to a leaked Democrat memo, we know that this new found compassion is about votes. They want the DACA-Dems to be able to vote ASAP. This year is best. But 2020 at the latest.

And now they want to grant amnesty – which in the Democratic playbook is defined as Democratic Voters – to the parents that performed the illegal act of sneaking these “children” into this country.

These “children” that Chuck Schumer shed those crocodile tears for are almost all adults. Less than 1/2 of one percent (0.5%) are under 16. The rest range in age up to 36 years old. Most (80%) come from Mexico.

The Democrats favor calling them Dreamers. Or Dreamer Children. But they are pretty much all adults now. So they have taken to calling them DACA “recipients”.

One recent poll makes the claim that 70% of Trump supporters want amnesty for DACA. I call BS on that. But that doesn’t mean that Trump supporters don’t have compassion for the plight of those that were brought here by their parents as children. They really know no home except the US. If they were deported, they would mostly be strangers in their birth country with no place to go.

And that is a terrible position to put anyone in. Even those here illegally.

But the truth is, this is the fault of the Democrats. When Ronald Reagan was president, the Democrats promised border security in exchange for amnesty for illegals to solve the problem “once and for all”. Reagan took the Democrats at their word and granted a massive amnesty to illegals. But the Democrats never delivered on their promise for securing the border. So the problem has now returned. Reagan’s good faith gesture was forgotten as soon as his signature was dry on the bill. And Democrats have been plotting and scheming to flood the nation with illegals to help them at the ballot box.

And now we hear calls for a “clean” DACA bill by some of the same people who promised border security in the 80’s. Reminds me of Charlie Brown and Lucy with the football. A clean bill granting amnesty to illegals will produce exactly nothing as far as securing the border and solving the problem. We will be back in the same place in a decade or so with some new name for the illegal border crashers. And we can’t allow that to happen.

But I see some movement on the right on social media. Among Trump supporters, Republicans and Independents who support Trump. Some of those who were more moderate on the plight of this group of people, who understand the harshness of dropping them in a country they have never known was not a good solution are starting to rethink that.

They have watched as Mexican flag waving illegals burn US Flags and utter vulgar hand signals and carry signs (in English) that demand amnesty and spew hatred to anyone that thinks they should be deported. Full Metal Democrat Entitlement. And I have seen comments by some that just a few months ago showed empathy for the plight of DACA recipients are now demanding we build a wall and deport ALL of them.

Schumer is nor garnering sympathy for illegals when he shuts down the government and defaults on payments to our Military in favor of a bunch of illegal aliens who have become belligerent and demanding. Instead of sympathy I am seeing resolve to send them back.

And the government shutdown over the Continuing Resolution, a bill Democrats have no problem with, at the expense of the US Military is hardening the resolve against any DACA deal. They are using a government funding bill that has absolutely nothing to do with DACA to blackmail Republicans and Trump into action on a totally separate bill that is not due until the end of March.

But Democrats know they have no leverage on DACA because granting citizenship to a class of entitled, ungrateful sniveling activists who do not want to assimilate isn’t something the American people really want.

And the longer the shutdown continues, the less sympathy and empathy Americas will have for

the DACA-Dems.

