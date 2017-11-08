It’s time. It’s time to say it out loud. The election was lost on June 13. Wagner and Davis were defeated. I voted proudly for both.

Now I helped Ed and Jill and especially John Adams in their elections even though I did endorse one Democrat (Carlos Hutcherson in Lynchburg CA race) and one LP (Will Hammer in the 20th) but I am my own person and always will be.

Now I am going to say it! The state GOP needs to adopt what I will call the Sanders Platform (I’m ready to take the blame for it if it fails) and here it is:

Term limits for HOD and state senate

Initiative and referendum

End to crony capitalism disguised as “economic development”

Education: Put a curb on administrative costs – both salaries and extra jobs

And yes I am stealing the Whitlock Test! We need it to control spending.

Some sort of serious reform of the domestic relations law such as collaborative divorce

A statewide indigent defense system and better access to courts

A serious look at overcriminalization starting with raising the larceny threshold to $1000

A serious look at the worker’s compensation laws to ensure it is not too tilted toward businesses

Health care reform of a Glenn Davis free market variety

Tax reform – get RID of the BPOL tax for starters

Effective ballot access for third parties

If your choices are 1) lose or 2) lose or 3) maybe something else will win – might win – I cannot promise it will win – while still being true to libertarian/conservative principles, then I’d take option three and run with it. Or the GOP better talk NOVA into seceding from the rest of Virginia.

What to do should be the discussion at the Huffman Advance this year – not throw a party.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

