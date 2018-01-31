The Democrats are so devastated by the contents of the Memo that is about to be released that they wrote their own, claiming that the Nunes Memo is all lies.

Sorry, Dems. The Memo has been reviewed by two FBI Senior Officials who compared it to the underlying documents that were used to write the Memo and found no inaccuracies.

Democrats also complain that releasing the Memo reveals “sources and methods”. But the purpose of the Memo was to disclose the wrongdoings by Democrat deep state operatives during and after the Obama Administration and what is in the Memo has been verified as the absolute truth and that there are no National Security issues with it’s release.

According to FoxNews:

Two senior FBI officials have now reviewed a controversial Republican staff memo alleging abuses of government surveillance programs during the 2016 presidential campaign, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News – adding that the officials “could not point to any factual inaccuracies.” The two officials – one from the bureau’s counterintelligence division and the other from the legal division – followed up after an initial review of the memo during a rare Sunday trip to Capitol Hill by FBI Director Christopher Wray. The House Intelligence Committee voted late Monday along party lines to release the memo, prompting a backlash from Democratic lawmakers. Top Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff called it a “very sad day.” President Trump has five working days to review the contents but is widely expected not to block its release. After the contentious committee vote Monday night, the source confirmed that House staffers physically took the memo over to the White House for the president.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...