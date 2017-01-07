Great news:

The Virginia Citizen’s Defense League (VCDL), one of the Commonwealth’s most effective pro-gun rights organization, has ENDORSED Libertarian senate candidate Corey Fauconier.

Here’s the endorsement:

“Corey Fauconier has gone on record with a VERY PRO-GUN survey. His opponent has amassed a stridently anti-gun record in the House of Delegates, and would only continue Donald McEachin’s legacy of naked contempt for the Second Amendment, and individual rights. Corey Fauconier is the only option for the preservation of individual liberties.” Bob Sadtler, Chairman, VCDL-PAC

Delegate McClellan has repeated the misleading intent to do away with the so-called “gun show loophole” – there is no such “loophole”. Every licensed dealer whether at a gun show or not has to do the background check. But private sales of firearms are not part of the background check scheme. Now gun shows in VA have access to background checks but anyone who wants to enact “universal background checks” wants to regulate the PRIVATE sale of firearms.

If you live in the Ninth District and you are for gun rights, vote Corey Fauconier Tuesday!

Fauconier also garnered the endorsement of now Congressman Tom Garrett (this is from the Garrett for Congress FB page):

Everyone in Virginia’s 9th Senatorial District, please vote for my good friend Corey Fauconier for State Senate on January 10th. Corey would be a tremendous advocate for the people of Virginia’s 9th District and as such, I strongly encourage you to support him to be your next Senator!

Now let me say: There could be as few as 4000 votes in this election. So, Trump voters and Gary Johnson voters and others who believe in limited government and opening up the political system in the Commonwealth have a great opportunity to shake up the political system and have a dissenting viewpoint to the usual tax and spend liberalism so frequent in large cities like Richmond.

All views on this blog on ANY candidate are mine alone and not a blog endorsement unless the post says so!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

