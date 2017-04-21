Quantcast

Virginia Right Blogger Sandy Sanders to be Speaker at the Louisa Tea Party!

Posted on April 20, 2017.

I saw this teaser ad at AOL yesterday or earlier today:

Sanders most popular politician in US

Of course this is Bernie not Sandy but my popularity might be growing:  Next Thursday night I will be the featured speaker at the Louisa Tea Party meeting – 7 PM at the Louisa Library.

I will be speaking on a variety of subjects, including events in Europe and UK that could come here to the USA, the 2017 statewide races, the exciting GOP primary in the 56th delegate district, and who might be running for US Senate in 2018!

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

