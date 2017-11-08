The Hallmark Christmas Movies are a wonderful aspect of the holiday season. (Sure beats the election results this year) My wife loves them and she waits the entire year for the season to start.

There are many aspects of the HCM I like:

They are clean; nary a bad word and I would be hard-pressed to even recall one bad word.

They do not have sex expressed or reasonably implied – heck, there was only one or two female leads with cleavage showing (and several appeared to have a cleavage-friendly figure)!

Happy endings even if they are somewhat formulaic; the movies honor soldiers, veterans, rural America, small businesses and ordinary people. Several of the romantic leads are single parents.

Finally, there are in some of the movies a definite faith-based message – some explicitly Christian – hymns and even a Bible verse or two.

I only have these fusses with the HCM:

Where’s the curvy full-figured affectionate outgoing female lead?

Where’s the somewhat dorky but lovable male lead?

It can be hard sell for a unbelievably stunning woman to complain that no guys are attracted to her. Now, you could have a HCM with a theme – the super nice-looking girl who gets too much of the wrong kind of attention but none of the right kind. Will she or won’t she ask the dorky guy – who obviously likes her – but won’t approach her? One of the new HCM this year has a woman (Emma) studying to become a lawyer (I like her already!) who is raising money and support to bring back the ice sculpture contest in her town’s Christmas Festival (Now I really like her!) and this woman seems to grow in attractiveness as the movie goes along – the guy is a bit dorky but serious about ice sculpture. Emma might have to choose: Law or professional ice sculpting. (She could be a traffic lawyer after all! But I must say this movie [Christmas Festival of Ice] shows the long hours and the demands of being an attorney, especially in a small town, best of any recent movie I have seen. Emma can be my campaign manager if I ever ran for say delegate someday…) No spolier here: Watch the movie!

I think an African-American lead couple or even an interracial romance might be a winner. While cross-cultural relationships have to be handled with care – differences exist and must be dealt with – we know that Jesus broke down those walls of differences. Could be a faith-based HCM.

So go drown those election sorrows in some Hallmark Christmas Movies (Remember there are TWO HCM channels – one Hallmark Movie Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries)!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

