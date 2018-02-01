I have been contemplating writing TV and Movie reviews from the point of view of those of us on the right side of the political spectrum. There are Conservative reviewers, Christian reviewers, and a few other points of view on the internet. But the bulk of the reviews are from a liberal viewpoint. And while I am Conservative, Christian, a bit Libertarian, a bit Republican and a few other things people call me, Television and Movies are, for me, an escape from the highly politicized world we live in where someone is always trying to change or influence your beliefs.

When I turn off the News, step away from my computer and cell phone and take a personal sanity break, I want the struggle for my mind to stop. I want to be entertained, not persuaded politically. And so many movies and TV shows are nothing more than left wing indoctrination. But how do you know?

Well, I hope these posts I plan to write will let you know if a show is a safe place to escape the politically charged world, or if it is more of the same.

I am not interested in how artsy, Godly, or what awards the picture has or may receive. I am only interested in if the thing is worth watching or not.

And just so you know, I cut the cord over a year ago. Pure streaming. Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and a few others. So these are my sources.

So here goes.

What Happened to Monday

The title almost made me skip this one. It sounded like somebody tied one on and couldn’t remember an entire day or an alien abduction or something else just as inane. But I pressed play and moved forward with it. And when the movie started with the narrator setting the scene, I actually picked up the remote and went to look for something else to watch.

It seems that this movie takes place in a future where Global Warming – something that will make me deep six a movie fast – had turned much of the earth into a dust bowl and to make things worse, some freak event had people giving birth to litters of babies. No food, over population increasing exponentially – I think they said 10 billion humans – and the world was under a one world government.

So this flick was headed for a “Thumbs Down” from me when Marley, my Redbone Coon Hound came up and demanded attention by wedging his head under my hand for a head scratch. So I put down the remote and suddenly, the movie started to grow on me.

The global warming was set aside and not mentioned again, the one world global government became pure evil – aptly represented by Glenn Close – and we were left with over population and a “no siblings” law. And, of course, a set of sextuplets (that’s 7 babies for the SJW’s crowd that is reading this) was born and hidden away by their daddy, Willem Dafoe.

Ah, but he didn’t just hide them away, he taught them how to survive by pretending to be a single person. They were each named after a day of the week. So at that point, even thought the 7 girls were small children, you knew something was going to happen to the one named Monday at some point. The girls all take turns being someone named Karen Settman on their day. So a different one went to the office each day. I am not sure what the week day girls thought about Saturday and Sunday, that was not discussed.

So the girls grow up, become women and they get a job. All seven are played “Orphan Black” style by Noomi Rapace. She played in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and several other movies I have seen.

So, 7 sisters all pretending to be Karen Settman and working in an office. They have a hidden room in their apartment in case the “one child” enforcers come by. So, where does the movie go from here? This is a 2 hour movie, so how do they fill the last 1:45?

Easy. Blood, guns, and a war with the one baby agency who found out they exist. Head shots, fully auto weapons, and a really cool scene where one of the sisters was trapped in a bathroom after she killed an agent (who was going to kill her), and she was unarmed. Sure, the agent had weapons, but they were fingerprint locked to the agent.

No problem. Cut off his finger and use it to pull the trigger and kill the fellow agents when they came into the bathroom.

So yes. There is a lot of violence, blood and gore. Completely politically incorrect. And a glorious distraction from politics for most of the two hours.

My Ratings:

Political Correctness: Only the beginning and the end: B+

Violence: 10/10 – A+

Action: 10/10 – A+

Gratuitous Gay Agenda – None – A+

Other: Nudity – one fairly graphic sex scene not suitable for the kids.

Bad Language – Not really a lot.

Overall – I give this film an A+ for keeping the liberal Hollywood Agenda locked outside for the bulk of the film.

It is on Netflix. Check out the Trailer below.

